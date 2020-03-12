Tucson-area school trips canceled suddenly over coronavirus concerns

A student group from Marana High School is temporarily stuck in London after the tour company canceled its trip over COVID-19.

The 29 students in the World Travelers Club along with nearly a dozen chaperones were in flight, beginning a 10-day trip to Ireland and Scotland, when the U.S. State Department advised Americans to reconsider travel abroad due to the pandemic. The tour company sent out robocalls to parents saying as soon as the students landed in London, they would be sent back on the earliest available flight.

While the Marana High trip was perhaps the most dramatic, a number of other district-sponsored spring break trips were affected for Tucson-area students due to coronavirus concerns.

The University High/Rincon choir was at the airport in Phoenix on Thursday ready for a week of sightseeing in New York, culminating in a performance at Carnegie Hall, when they found out the iconic venue was closing for at least the rest of the month. They got on buses and came back to Tucson.

Tucson’s largest school district canceled all upcoming overseas student trips, of which there were three, to South Korea, Japan and Peru. Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said TUSD administration is not banning domestic travel. The Carnegie Hall trip was only canceled because the venue is closed.

The Tucson High orchestra also has a trip planned to play at Carnegie Hall during spring break next week. A final decision on that trip hadn’t been made as of Thursday night, said district spokeswoman Leslie Lenhart.