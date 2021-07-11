Tucson-area teacher's year of surviving COVID and eviction ends in his death at 48

Hard luck followed Emilio Bustamante since the pandemic started and his wife, Carolina Martinez, says the stress and related health problems were hard on him.

Still, she'd thought the worst days were behind them and that her husband, a longtime teacher, was doing OK.

The couple, survivors of the COVID-19 they got in spring 2020, and previously homeless due to the pandemic, were in stable housing again.

This year, excited that restrictions had lifted, they decided to follow their longtime Fourth of July tradition of renting a hotel room with good views.

“We swim all day and then, at night, see the fireworks,” Martinez said.

Last Sunday evening, Martinez left the hotel to get their daughter, who was getting off work. When mother and daughter returned, they found Emilio Bustamante had died. He was 48.

“For the last two months, he hasn’t been feeling well and was not as energized as he always was before,” Martinez said, explaining she thinks he had a heart attack but they are not sure yet. “I have no idea if that had anything to do with what happened to him.”

Bustamante was a math and science teacher for 24 years, the last 19 or so with Sunnyside Unified School District.