Tucson-area traffic, air pollution levels plunge during COVID-19 pandemic

She added: “I would like people to think about the fact that now is the kind of time to look at habits we all fall into and ask, ‘Is there room to make changes in what we do on a regular basis to have less impact on the environment?’”

Although we can’t expect a pandemic to be the “saving grace” cleaning the air forever, there’s something to learn from this experience, said Joanne Strother, the lung association’s senior advocacy director.

“It really shows the path forward — what getting cars off the road or getting cleaner cars could do for our cities,” said Strother, who is based in Phoenix, where the air is typically far more polluted than Tucson’s.

Nationally, recent ozone levels in particular are worsening in many cities, the State of the Air report said. In the years covered by the newest report, more than 137 million people lived in 205 counties including Pima with an F rating, the report said — significantly more counties than in the previous three reports.

“Why? Increased heat,” said the report, citing long-term climate change. “The three years in this report were three of the five warmest years on record” nationally.

In Tucson, 2016, 2017 and 2018 were also among the five warmest years here since records started being kept in 1895, the National Weather Service has said.

There is a definite link between warmer weather and ozone formation, though it’s not the only factor, said Beth Gorman, program manager for Pima County DEQ.

Warmer weather increases evaporation of volatile organic chemicals into the air, whether from gasoline and other fluids in cars, toxic solvents or even from plants, she said. The VOCs react with the nitrogen dioxide in the presence of sunlight to form ozone.