Monsoon season might just be kicking off, but it’s not to early to think about back-to-school.
Banner/Aetna is teaming up with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to provide 2,700 free backpacks and school supplies for kids in need at the Ninth Annual Badges & Backpacks.
The giveaway will also include free physicals, along with dental, hearing and vision exams courtesy of El Rio and Banner-University Family Care. Additionally, the Pima County Health Department will be offering free COVID and flu vaccines.
“This is a one-stop shop to help get kids ready for school. It makes it easy to get medical concerns taken care of and helps parents and families out so they don’t need to worry about backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year,” said Detective Brittany Abarr, coordinator of the event.
Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis; children must be present (alternatively, the parent must have a birth certificate for the child) and enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 to receive backpacks.
Each child will receive one backpack.
The event also offers indoor mid-summer fun.
Attendees can enjoy coupons for free haircuts and free meals as well as visits with University of Arizona Mascots Wilbur and Wilma, Disney princesses, Arizona Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters.
Pima Animal Care Center will be on site with animal adoptions and other activities include a bounce house and viewing of fire engines and emergency vehicles.
The event provides opportunities for positive networking between first responders and the community, according to Abarr.
“There will be something fun for everyone. Instead of people only seeing us on one of their worst days, they get to see us in a positive environment,” Abarr said.