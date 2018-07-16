It’s mid-July, but it’s not too early to think about heading back to the classroom. And on Saturday, July 28, it’s all about back-to-school events around here.
Parents and students who want to start the school year happy, healthy and prepared can choose from four different events in the Tucson area that provide everything from free backpacks and school supplies to bicycle helmets, booster seats and immunizations, along with abundant additional health and safety information.
(See box with all the details about each event.)
Backpacks & Badges
The Fourth Annual Pima County Sheriff’s Department Badges & Backpacks will offer all of the above from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tucson Convention Center.
The event, which served about 4,000 people last year, has expanded to fill three exhibit halls at the convention center this summer with the help of presenting sponsor Banner Aetna, a joint venture with Banner Health Systems and Aetna Life Insurance Co.
In addition to the distribution of 2,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, students and their families can enjoy the triple bonus of a health fair, safety station and family fun activities and promotions.
Tara Barrera, a sheriff’s department marketing specialist, said the one-stop event is designed to provide convenient assistance to students in need.
“This is an all-inclusive event that prepares students for the school year and shows the strength of our commitment and bond to our community. Our goal is to equip the youth for a safe and healthy school year,” said Barrera.
Banner Aetna is equally committed to supporting local students, according to Ray Eveleth, senior account executive for Banner and Aetna public and labor divisions.
“Having been part of the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for years, we feel it is critical to support this program and help families and kids who possibly don’t have access to some of the basics for going back to school,” said Eveleth, who will be among the volunteers stuffing backpacks with school supplies for the event.
The event will feature many organizations on hand with activities and resources available.
Law enforcement foundation events
Officers with the Tucson Police Department, the UA Police Department and the sheriff’s department find their involvement in the Sixth Annual Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair equally rewarding, according to Bonnie Faircloth, executive director of the foundation.
Faircloth said that approachable, one-on-one contact between law enforcement officers, students and parents has always been a key component of the fair, where students visit stations staffed by different officers to receive various school supplies.
“We want kids to know that law enforcement officers are their friends and they can come to them if there is anything at all that they need. These officers are experts on safety issues regarding children and their parents and they want to engage in a positive atmosphere to let families know that police are there to help and protect them,” Faircloth said.
This year, the effort will expand from its centralized location at Park Place mall to include an event in Marana. Students and families can visit with the Marana Police Department at a “satellite” location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Marana Middle School Gymnasium at 11285 W. Grier Road.
Kidz’ Expo
Students in South Tucson can visit The Arizona Bilingual News 5th Annual Kidz’ Expo & Back to School Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.
Coordinator Alma Gallardo said last year’s event hosted about 3,000 people, and she welcomes donations to make school supplies accessible to more children from low-income families.
“We will have about 1,000 backpacks and school supplies, along with bicycles and raffles and other things. School supplies cost a lot of money and I wish we could have more backpacks. We have lots of different options for donations, so if people want to help in any way, all they need to do is call us,” she said.