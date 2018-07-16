Back-to-school events

The Arizona Bilingual News 5th Annual Kidz’ Expo & Back to School Event

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.

Cost: Free.

Students ages 6-13 can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Festivities also include music, entertainment and a bike raffle. For more information, visit tucne.ws/ycm or call 305-4110.

Fourth Annual Pima County Sheriff’s Department Badges & Backpacks

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 28.

Where: Exhibit Halls A, B and C in the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free.

Festivities at the newly-expanded event include free backpacks stuffed with school supplies for children while supplies last. Children must be present and enrolled in K-12 to receive backpacks. The event will also feature a health fair with free vision and dental screenings and free immunizations by El Rio Health; safety stations including the anti-drug task force, gun safety, stranger danger, free fingerprinting and information on after-school programs. Families can also enjoy character meet and greets, exercise activities, cooking demonstrations for healthy snacks and visits with officers of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit and motorcycle units. Other family events include arts and crafts, entertainment and more. For more information, visit the website at tucsonconventioncenter.com or call 351-4615.

Sixth Annual Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair

When: 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

Where: Center Court and east Hallway near Sears in Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway.

Cost: Free.

Festivities include opportunities to visit with officers of the Tucson Police Department, the UA Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, including specialized units such as K-9, SWAT, motorcycle, START Program that focuses on new teen drivers; school resource officers and more. Booths will provide information on internet safety, anti-bullying, school resources, home security and more, as well as free school supplies. Other services include more than 500 free bicycle helmets provided by Tucson Medical Center, free booster seats while supplies last for children ages 5 to 8 (child must be present, weigh more than 40 pounds and be under 4-feet, 9-inches tall) and free fingerprinting for children in K-12. For information, or to make a donation online to support the purchase of school supplies, visit the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation website at soazlef.org or call 207-2878.

In-kind donations of school supplies or backpacks can be dropped at 7660 E. Broadway, No. 205, or call 207-2878 to arrange for a pick-up.

Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair in Marana

When: 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

Where: The Gymnasium at Marana Middle School, 11285 W. Grier Road in Marana.

Cost: Free.

Attendees can receive school supplies and visit with officers of the Marana Police Department including K-9 Unit, motorcycle patrol, school resource officers and more. Small backpacks and bicycle helmets (free while supplies last) will be provided by Tucson Medical Center. For more information, visit the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation website at soazlef.org or call 207-2878. Donations of school supplies or backpacks are welcome; contributions can be dropped at 7660 E. Broadway, No. 205, or call 207-2878 to arrange for a pick-up.