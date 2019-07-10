If you go

What: 2019 Pima County Sheriff’s Department Badges & Backpacks: A Back to School Event Presented by Banner/Aetna in partnership with El Rio Health

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13.

Where: Exhibit Halls A, B and C in the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free

Festivities at the newly-expanded event include free backpacks with school supplies for children while supplies last. Children must be present and enrolled in K-12 to receive backpacks. The event, which features more than 65 exhibitors, will include a health fair with free screenings for vision, hearing, dental and immunizations; information and demonstrations about exercise and wellness; and insurance assistance. Safety stations including bike helmet giveaways, drug and bullying prevention, gun safety, child fingerprinting, emergency preparedness and visits with Pima County Sheriff’s Department specialized units such as K-9, motorcycle, SWAT team, forensics and therapy dogs. Other family events include character meet-and-greets, music, dancing, arts and crafts, TopGolf, book and literacy stations and more.

For information, visit www.pimasheriff.org/department-services/badges-backpacks/ or call 351-4615.

What: Fill "Victor" School School Supply Drive, sponsored by Tucson Electric Power in conjunction with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 14 at the Target, 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 21 at the Target, 3901 W. Ina Road.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 28 at the Target, 10555 N. Oracle Road. in Oro Valley.

The sheriff’s department, in partnership with Tucson Electric Power, is challenging the community to fill "Victor," the department's large command vehicle, with school supplies. Supplies will be distributed to teachers nominated by students during Badges & Backpacks on July 13. Donations of backpacks, pencils, notebooks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, dry-erase markers, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, paper towels and other school and art supplies will be accepted at Target on specified dates and throughout the month of July at all Pima Federal Credit Union locations citywide.

What: The Arizona Bilingual News Annual Kid’z Expo & Back to School Event

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Where: El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.

Cost: Free

Students ages 4 through 14 can receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last. Festivities also include music, entertainment and a raffle with giveaways of laptops; families can also enjoy a character meet-and-greet, face painting, and giveaways of booster seats. For more information, visit the website at azbilingual.com or call 305-4110.