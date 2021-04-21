Tucson Banner Alzheimer's Institute launches 'Dementia Untangled' podcast

“We launched the “Dementia Untangled” podcast in hopes of providing on-demand access to education, where caregivers and family members can listen when it is convenient for them and gain valuable insights through the 30-minute conversations,” said Jen Fenter, a Banner Research spokeswoman.

The first episode, “Are They in Denial?”, launched on March 24. Other episodes are “When Repetition Becomes Problematic”, “Not All Anxieties are Created Equal”, and “No One Has Ever Won an Argument with Someone with Alzheimer’s.”

Episodes go live weekly for the first season, which include nine episodes. All episodes, including Season 2 once it is ready, are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor FM, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

“Our goal was to offer expert guidance and support for the millions of family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Halfway through season one, Dementia Untangled has nearly 1,100 downloads,” said Fenter.

For more information, go to www.BannerAlz.org/DementiaUntangled.

