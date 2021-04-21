Tucson Banner Alzheimer's Institute launches 'Dementia Untangled' podcast

The Tucson Banner Alzheimer’s Institute recently launched a podcast, “Dementia Untangled,” to offer support to patients and their family caregivers during the pandemic.
The podcast produced by staff at the local institute, Toole Family Memory Center, 2626 E. River Road, offers guidance from medical experts for people with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, officials said in a news release.
Alzheimer’s disease — a progressive, irreversible disorder and the most common form of dementia — develops when brain cells stop functioning and eventually die. The disease affects parts of the brain that involve thinking, remembering and using language. It can ruthlessly impede a person’s ability to carry out daily activities. There is no cure.
About 140,000 people in Arizona, including 20,442 people in Pima County, are living with Alzheimer’s and related dementias, officials have said.
By 2025, Arizona is predicted to have 200,000 residents with Alzheimer’s, according to the national Alzheimer’s Association.
In the podcast, experts share innovative therapies, advanced treatments and valuable resources to guide caregivers, including tips for care during the time of COVID-19. Since the pandemic, patients and their families, can no longer meet for in-person support groups or workshops.
“We launched the “Dementia Untangled” podcast in hopes of providing on-demand access to education, where caregivers and family members can listen when it is convenient for them and gain valuable insights through the 30-minute conversations,” said Jen Fenter, a Banner Research spokeswoman.
The first episode, “Are They in Denial?”, launched on March 24. Other episodes are “When Repetition Becomes Problematic”, “Not All Anxieties are Created Equal”, and “No One Has Ever Won an Argument with Someone with Alzheimer’s.”
Episodes go live weekly for the first season, which include nine episodes. All episodes, including Season 2 once it is ready, are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor FM, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
“Our goal was to offer expert guidance and support for the millions of family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Halfway through season one, Dementia Untangled has nearly 1,100 downloads,” said Fenter.
For more information, go to www.BannerAlz.org/DementiaUntangled.
