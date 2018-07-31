It's back again.
The University of Arizona's 3rd-annual rummage sale is set for Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4.
The rummage sale includes items that were left behind in residence halls from the previous school year. In an effort to keep them out of the trash, why not sell 'em for cheap?
In prior years, the program has been able to collect more than 85,000 pounds of household items, in addition to food and recyclables.
Items not up for sale during the rummage sale will be donated to local non-profits, a news release from the University of Arizona said.
And, in an effort to reduce wait times, this year's rummage sale will have more staff and cash registers on hand. Also, if you've got a CatCard, bring it — you'll get a 10 percent discount.
Catch the sale from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the UA Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center, 3740 E. 34th Street.