Tucson-based environmental group's game app pits endangered animals against Trump

Looking for a last-minute gag gift for the partisan eco-warrior in your life? The Center for Biological Diversity has you covered.

The Tucson-based environmental group has unveiled an irreverent new video game that pits imperiled animals against the president of the United States. “Pikas Vs. Trump” can be played online or downloaded for free as a mobile app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

The game is sure to offend Trump supporters, not to mention fans of complex, deeply immersive adventures. This game only has four levels, including one with an endangered bat from the Florida Everglades that uses guano as a weapon.

You can also battle Trump as an Arctic narwhal and as the game’s namesake pika, a tiny mammal that is losing its high-mountain habitat to global warming.

The object of “Pikas Vs. Trump” is to harass the “tweeter-in-chief” and separate him from his cell phone as he runs back and forth, shouting catch phrases such as “bigly” and “climate change is a hoax.” Along the way, you try to collect MAGA hats, cans of spray tan and other trophies from the red-faced leader of the free world.

You can also chase off Vice President Mike Pence, whose only role is to lurk in the background and heap praise on POTUS.