Tucson-based institute maps ice on Mars to fuel future missions

The goal is to look at ice on Mars in a holistic way while testing the limits of those existing datasets, he said.

The red planet has huge deposits of permanent ice near its poles, of course. But just like on Earth, those parts of the globe are bitterly cold and subject to long periods of darkness, making them unsuitable landing sites.

So far, Morgan, Putzig and their team have identified several promising spots in the mid-latitudes of Mars’ northern hemisphere where buried ice deposits are likely to be found within 15-20 feet of the surface.

Morgan described that area as the “Goldilocks zone,” where the ice is stable and shallow enough to be dug up but there is still enough sunlight to generate solar power and keep warm.

Their findings were published Feb. 8 in the journal Nature Astronomy. The paper summarizes the first phase of the SWIM analysis, which took a team of about 10 researchers roughly six months to complete.

It’s painstaking work that involves scouring pictures of the Martian surface in search of landforms that look like they were created by ice or might contain it.