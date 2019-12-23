Tucson-based Raytheon unit wins $2 billion in new missile buys

Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems has been awarded contracts worth more than $2 billion for its newest ballistic-missile interceptor and its first multi-year contract for a multi-purpose naval missile.

The company was awarded a contract add-on worth $1.02 billion for production of its newest ballistic missile interceptor, the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, according to a Defense Department contract notice.

Raytheon also was awarded a five-year, $1 billion U.S. Navy contract for its Standard Missile-6 — a naval missile designed for air defense and adapted to also hit surface targets including moving ships.

The SM-3 Block IIA production contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency — expected after two successful intercept tests last year — calls for Raytheon to produce 62 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA interceptors for the U.S. and foreign sales to Japan.

The deal finalizes a tentative fiscal 2018 production contract worth $650 million, awards $590 million for fiscal 2019 production of the SM-3 Block IIA that had been held up due to technical issues, and adds a $436 million contract option for fiscal 2020 production.

The Navy contract for the SM-6 awards Raytheon $1.03 billion for full-rate production of the missile and related parts through October 2026.