Tucson-based research institute plays part in discovery of giant comet

NOIRLab operates the telescope in Chile and the observatory on Kitt Peak, among other sites. It also curates the images collected for the Dark Energy Survey, a program the lab played a key role in starting.

Bernardinelli and Bernstein found the comet by using a supercomputer and some sophisticated identification and tracking algorithms to comb through 80,000 of those deep-space images in search of celestial bodies much closer to home: so-called Trans-Neptunian Objects that circle the sun beyond the orbit of the solar system’s most distant planets.

The comet shows up in images taken between 2014 and 2018, though there is no sign of a coma or tail normally associated with such icy bodies as they heat up on approach to the sun.

Since its discovery was announced on June 19, astronomers have captured fresh images that do show a telltale cloud of gas and dust around the object.

"We have the privilege of having discovered perhaps the largest comet ever seen — or at least larger than any well-studied one — and caught it early enough for people to watch it evolve as it approaches and warms up," Bernstein said in a written statement. "It has not visited the solar system in more than 3 million years."