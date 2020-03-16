Tucson bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in March 4 crash

A bicyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this month, officials say.

The bicyclist has been identified as 59-year-old Tommy Lee Thomas.

About 3 p.m. March 4, Tucson police officers were dispatched to the area of East Fairmount Street and North Woodland Avenue, near East Speedway and North Craycroft Road.

According to witnesses, detectives determined that Thomas was riding a motorized bicycle northbound on Woodland, approaching Fairmount. There are stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic on Woodland, but no stop signs for eastbound and westbound traffic on Fairmount, according to a news release from Tucson police.

Thomas failed to stop for the stop sign. He made a left turn onto Fairmount when he was struck by a westbound car, police said.

The driver stopped immediately and remained at the scene. Police determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and speeding does not appear to be a factor.

No charges or citations have been issued, police said.

