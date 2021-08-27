Tucson bishop: No religious exemptions for vaccine, mask mandates

Tucson Bishop Edward Weisenburger has directed his clergy not to grant religious exemptions to community members seeking them for COVID-19 vaccination mandates or mask requirements.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson sent a letter to priests explaining his perspective on the issue after being approached about exemptions from vaccine and mask mandates.

In the letter, Weisenburger notes while vaccinations are a matter of individual decision, the moral good of the community takes precedence over personal preferences.

“I fail to see how a Catholic could ask for an exemption from a vaccine mandate or mask mandate based upon their Catholic faith,” Weisenburger wrote. “I likewise fail to see how a Catholic minister could endorse such an exemption based upon our Catholic faith. While an individual may have some reservation based upon his or her conscience, such a reservation is unrelated to our Catholic faith.”

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued its stance on COVID-19 vaccinations in December, stating that the vaccines may be received without moral compromise.