Tucson bishop tells parishioners it's OK to miss Sunday Mass if they are sick

The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson issued protocols to help prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, and the seasonal flu, telling parishioners that it’s OK to miss Sunday Mass if they are sick.
Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger issued the rules for pastors of churches in the diocese’s nine counties, which are in the southern portion of the state.
The rules at the pastors’ discretion, include:
- No use of holy water fonts.
- No handshaking or human touch during the sign of peace, or during the “Our Father.”
- Frequent hand washing.
- Eucharistic ministers must wash their hands and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after the distribution of Holy Communion.
- No use of the chalice to dispense wine during communion.
- No placing of the communion wafer in the mouth.
- A thorough cleansing with soap and hot water of all communion vessels following Mass.
Weisenburger said the danger of the coronavirus, COVID-19, is low in Arizona, but that he is “aware that many are concerned about preventing any possible spread of the virus through contact at our churches.”
The protocol can be viewed on the diocesan website: diocesetucson.org
The bishop pointed out that the “far greater risk for most people is the seasonal flu.” He told parishioners who are sick with a communicable disease, like a head cold or flu, to not attend Sunday Mass. The obligation to attend Sunday Mass is suspended for those who are sick, he said in his email to parishioners.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 million flu cases have been reported for the 2019-20 season as of Jan. 22. The CDC reports that 14,000 people have died from the flu and 250,000 have been hospitalized as of Feb. 21.
Latest news reports about the coronavirus say 12 have died and 199 have been infected nationwide. Two have been infected in Arizona, both in the Phoenix area. Pima County has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Msgr. Raúl Trevizo, episcopal vicar for Hispanic Affairs and pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, said “these measures are prudent, given what is happening” across the nation and world.
Trevizo said the diocese needed to take steps because tens of thousands of people gather for Sunday Mass. He recalled that precautions were taken in the diocese in the past during a severe flu season.
“We don’t know for how long the protocol will be in effect,” said Trevizo, adding that the diocese is being cautious. The nine counties in the diocese are: Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Yuma and Gila. Geographically the diocese is the fifth largest in the continental United States, and it serves more than 300,000 Roman Catholics, according to the diocesan website.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar