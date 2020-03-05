Tucson bishop tells parishioners it's OK to miss Sunday Mass if they are sick

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 million flu cases have been reported for the 2019-20 season as of Jan. 22. The CDC reports that 14,000 people have died from the flu and 250,000 have been hospitalized as of Feb. 21.

Latest news reports about the coronavirus say 12 have died and 199 have been infected nationwide. Two have been infected in Arizona, both in the Phoenix area. Pima County has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Msgr. Raúl Trevizo, episcopal vicar for Hispanic Affairs and pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, said “these measures are prudent, given what is happening” across the nation and world.

Trevizo said the diocese needed to take steps because tens of thousands of people gather for Sunday Mass. He recalled that precautions were taken in the diocese in the past during a severe flu season.

“We don’t know for how long the protocol will be in effect,” said Trevizo, adding that the diocese is being cautious. The nine counties in the diocese are: Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Yuma and Gila. Geographically the diocese is the fifth largest in the continental United States, and it serves more than 300,000 Roman Catholics, according to the diocesan website.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.