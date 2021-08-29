Tucson bishop to merge St. Frances Cabrini, Our Lady of La Vang parishes

“When a Catholic church receives its name, it is like a human being baptized,” he said.

The bishop also said the statue of Our Lady of La Vang will be moved to St. Frances Cabrini under the merger. Our Lady of La Vang serves predominantly Vietnamese Americans. In the 1970s and into the 1980s, the diocese aided Vietnamese refugees through its resettlement programs. The church’s namesake was an apparition of the Blessed Mother in 1798 when Catholicism was restricted and Catholics were persecuted in Vietnam.

“In recent years we have seen parishes closed across our nation. To see parish property closed and sold, as we saw with the Benedictine Convent (Monastery) in recent years in Tucson, is painful for many,” states the bishop in a letter to St. Frances Cabrini parishioners. “Not wanting to go in that direction, I reached out to the Parish of Our Lady of La Vang, which has been working toward the purchase or building of a new church.

“After extensive communication with the leadership of both parishes I now believe that a merger, with St. Frances Cabrini under the full leadership of Our Lady of La Vang’s pastor, Corporate Board, and Parish Councils, will result in a ‘win-win’ situation for both parishes,” wrote Weisenburger.