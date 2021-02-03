Tucson border aid groups say Border Patrol often fails to help migrants in distress

The report also drew on more than 450 emergency calls to the Coalicion de Derechos Humanos Migrant Crisis Line in 2015 and 2016, as well as interviews with officials at the sheriff’s department and the Border Patrol.

Judging by the experiences of advocates and families of migrants documented in the report, 911 calls referred to the Border Patrol often end up with little to no search and rescue efforts for migrants in distress, a sharp contrast to the vast mobilization of local, state and federal resources when a hiker or foreign tourist gets lost in Southern Arizona, according to the report.

One of the main findings was that in 63% of 89 emergency requests made by advocates and families of migrants to the Border Patrol, the agency did not conduct any confirmed search and rescue efforts.

“For those of us who call 911 in our lives with a sense of certainty that someone would respond, I think it’s important to imagine what it would feel like to have your distress call ignored or to know that there’s at best a one-in-three chance that anyone would even attempt to come for you,” said Sophie Smith, a No More Deaths volunteer who co-wrote the report.

“This is the reality for those who are crossing the border who are able to make a distress call when they come into a life-or-death situation,” Smith said.