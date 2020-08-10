Tucson Border Patrol agent arrested in drug trafficking case

A Border Patrol agent working in Ajo was arrested Sunday on drug-smuggling charges after investigators say he drove a load of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to the Phoenix airport.

Carlos Victor Passapera Pinott was charged Monday after federal agents allegedly tracked him from a remote border area to the airport and then found nearly $370,000 in cash in his SUV at his house, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday by a special agent with the FBI in Tucson’s federal court.

Passapera was accused of driving from the Border Patrol’s Ajo Station, part of the Tucson sector, to a desert area west of the Lukeville Port of Entry about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. That’s about 150 miles southwest of Tucson.

He then drove to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and parked his Ford Explorer, according to the complaint.

Soon after, an alleged co-conspirator parked next to Passapera, according to the complaint. Passapera got out of his SUV, retrieved two duffel bags from his trunk and placed them in the other vehicle, the complaint says.