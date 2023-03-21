Tucson Botanical Gardens was one of the top finalists in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice contest for Best Botanical Garden.

The popular Tucson attraction, located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way, took fourth place in the contest, which featured 19 other nominees from 14 states.

Phoenix's Desert Botanical Garden was the second Arizona nominee in the running but did not make the top 10 when winners were announced Friday, March 17.

West of Tucson, the community of Ajo was nominated this year for Best Historic Small Town but did not make the top 10 list.

All open contests and recent winners can be found at 10best.com/awards/travel.

