Tucson Boulevard scheduled to close Thursday through Saturday for paving
Tucson Boulevard south of Broadway will be closed starting tomorrow through Saturday. 

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Boulevard south of Broadway will be closed to all travel beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

This closure is scheduled through Saturday at 6 p.m., allowing the contractor to pave the section of the roadway as part of the Broadway Improvement Plan.

During this closure, eastbound and westbound Broadway will not be affected. Those traveling northbound on Tucson Boulevard will be detoured to Manchester Street/Stratford Drive to access eastbound Broadway.

Those traveling southbound on Tucson Boulevard will need to turn either west or east onto Broadway and will also be able to detour onto Manchester/Stratford Drive to access Tucson Boulevard south of the Broadway intersection.

This schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

