A local Rotary Club is hosting a bowling event to raise money for emergency supplies for the victims of Cyclone Idai in Africa.
The Tucson Sunrise Rotary Club’s “Night of a Thousands Pins” will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. The event is open to everyone.
Money raised will be used to purchase emergency housing kits from shelterboxusa.org for victims of the cyclone, which caused catastrophic damage in mid-March in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Thousand are believed to have been killed by one of the worst tropical storms to hit Africa.
The cost to bowl is $25 per person, or $40 for a couple. Lane sponsorship is $200. Additional donations are also accepted.
ShelterBoxes provide temporary emergency housing and tools to help rebuild homes. Each ShelterBox includes a family-sized tent, solar lights, water-purification kits, thermal blankets and cooking kits. Other emergency kits include homebuilding tools that might be needed by people to begin rebuilding their lives. The kits can be delivered to even the most remote disaster areas.
For more information about registering for the bowling event, contact David Wolksy at dwolsky@msn.com or go to tinyurl.com/y2tfc6f2
For more information about the emergency kits, go to shelterboxusa.org