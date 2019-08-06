Two local cremation and cemetery businesses are inviting Tucsonans to share their condolences to those impacted by the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Desert Rose Cremation and Burial and East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery will have a guestbook available for signing through Thursday, Aug. 29. The two funeral service businesses are open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, killing 22 people on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, a man shot nine people in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio Sunday morning.