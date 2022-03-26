Tucson can use landfill waste as climate-friendly bus fuel, but officials have yet to act

Tucson also bought 10 electric buses while GHD was completing the study, which typically cost around $1 million each and may no longer be necessary if officials choose to focus on using natural-gas-powered buses instead.

Still, fueling CNG buses with recaptured natural gas won’t even be an option for at least another three years, according to De La Torre. He said officials still need to do tasks such as choosing whether to partner with a private company, making design plans and actually building the needed facilities.

The environmental services director said council members made “fair” criticisms of the program but cited a number of reasons for the slow progress that range from understaffing to lengthy contract processes that city staffers have to go through before partnering with outside firms.

“I certainly concur with the council’s concern about timing. We want to do our best to get things moving, but sometimes our own internal requirements and regulations require us to do our due diligence on moving those projects forward,” he said. “We’re facing (low) staffing levels, same thing with our consultants and our contractors. There’s a lot of that stuff and we’re still continuing to maneuver through that.”