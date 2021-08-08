Tucson celebrates Father Kino and the 30th anniversary of "Three Statues for Three Nations"

The Kino Heritage Society celebrated the 30th anniversary of the “Three Statues for Three Nations,” a ceremony honoring Father Eusebio Francisco Kino, on Sunday morning.

The celebration, led by Ward 5 Councilman Richard Fimbres, started at the Kino statue on 15th Street and Kino Parkway, where various speakers spoke on the history of Father Kino. A Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral and a private reception at the diocesan pastoral center rounded out the day’s activities.

“The Kino Heritage Society is here to continue to remind us of the incredible work by Father Kino in this community,” said former Tucson Bishop, Gerald Kicanas. “We want to remember this great man who helped so many.”

Father Kino was a Jesuit missionary, explorer, cartographer, rancher and farmer. He also founded 21 missions in the Pimería Alta, which is now Northern Sonora and Southern Arizona.

It was 329 years ago this month when Father Kino first rode into Tucson. Gregory Adolf, the Pastor of St. Andrews the Apostle Church, said Father Kino saw Tucson as a beautiful area.

“He (Father Kino) said this is the most beautiful area and it will one day support a city greater than Mexico City,” Adolf said.