Fifty years ago this month, an estimated 500,000 people made their way to the small farming community of Bethel, New York, to attend what promotional posters described at the time as “3 Days of Peace & Music.”
The farm hosting Woodstock was not equipped to handle the sheer amount of people. Attendees clogged the roads. There wasn’t enough food and only about 600 toilets. And it rained...a lot.
Yet the concert, with its expansive lineup of iconic rock acts, from Santana to The Grateful Dead, remains one of the most celebrated musical experiences of the last five decades.
Case in point: Several Woodstock events are being held in Tucson this weekend to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary.
Here is what’s in store.
The Rialto Theater, 318 E. Congress St., will honor the rock gods who made Woodstock possible with a trio of touring tribute bands, each celebrating a different ’60s act, this Friday. Creedence and Company will get things rolling with classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tracks. The Who Experience will follow, with Anthony Aquarius Mystery, a California-based Jimi Hendrix ensemble, providing the grand finale.
The Los Angeles Times described the Mystery’s lead guitarist Anthony Aquarius as sounding a lot like Jimi Hendrix, adding, “He looks like him too — right down to the lanky gait, bushy hair and flamboyantly colored clothes.”
Admission is $5. Proceeds from the 6 p.m. show will benefit the Southern Arizona Artist and Musicians Healthcare Alliance.
Have a Schnauzer that digs on Santana, Hot Tuna and Sha Na Na? Take him to Woofstock this Saturday, a canine-friendly Woodstock tribute concert to be held at Kino Sports Complex North Stadium, 2805 E. Ajo Way.
Not unlike Hotel Congress, Woofstock will feature a long list of local artists playing songs from an eclectic mix of Woodstock acts.
Among the scheduled performers: Veteran Tucson band Greyhound Soul covering Richie Havens, Ice-9 with songs from Canned Heat, and the Wayback Machine channeling the ghost of Jerry Garcia with a Grateful Dead set.
Food will be available on site, as will be a beer garden tent. The first band goes on at 6 p.m., and all well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome to join their owners in the fun.
Tickets are $19.69. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Visit hssaz.org/events/ for more information.
Woodstock Festival of Arts and Music at Bethel, New York, August 1969. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of rock music fans walk along the wet highway leading from Bethel, New York, Aug. 16, 1969 as they try to leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. Two hundred thousand persons spent a rainy night at the festival. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of rock music fans jam highway leading from Bethel, New York, Aug. 16, 1969 as they try to leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. Two hundred thousand persons spent a rainy night at the festival. (AP Photo)
Hundreds of rock music fans jam highway leading from Bethel, New York, Aug. 16, 1969 as they try to leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival. Two hundred thousand persons spent a rainy night at the festival. (AP Photo)
Volunteers pick up trash in the mud on the grounds of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival in Bethel, New York, Aug. 17, 1969. Festival sponsors asked for volunteer help in removing the debris left by some 300,000 rock music fans. (AP Photo)
Workers carry medical supplies that arrived by helicopter on the grounds of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival in Bethel, N.Y., Aug. 17, 1969. Helicopters were pressed into service when some 300,000 person attending the festival blocked all roads. (AP Photo)
Young people leave debris-strewn scene where hundreds of thousands congregated over the weekend to enjoy the rock music festival held in field in Bethel, New York, Aug. 18, 1969. In background is stage where musicians performed. (AP Photo/Bob Scott)
Woman sweeps debris from the street in front of her home in Bethel, NY, as rock music fans leave the Woodstock Music and Art Festival, Aug. 18, 1969. Many of the 300,000 persons attending the festival were still making their way home. (AP Photo)
Young people leave the debris-strewn scene where hundreds of thousand congregated over the weekend to enjoy the rock music festival held in a farm field in Bethel, New York, Aug. 18, 1969. In background is stage where musicians performed. (AP Photo/Bob Scott)
This is an aerial photo of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on 600 acres of cow pasture leased from a farmer at White Lake in Bethel, Sullivan County, N.Y., in Aug. 1969. The festival, billed as "Thee Days of Peace and Music," started on Friday, Aug. 15 and ended Monday morning, Aug. 18. More than 450,000 persons attended. (AP Photo/Steve Starr)
This is a view of part of the crowd at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival held on a 600-acre pasture in the Catskill Mountains near White Lake in Bethel, N.Y., in Aug. 1969. The festival, billed as "Thee Days of Peace and Music," started on Friday, Aug. 15. More than 450,000 persons attended. (AP Photo)
Concert-goers sit on the roof of a Volkswagen bus at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair at Bethel, N.Y., in mid-August 1969. The three-day concert attracted hundreds of thousands of people, and became a landmark cultural event of the late '60s. (AP Photo)
Rock music fans sit on a tree sculpture as one leaps mid-air onto a pile of hay during the Woodstock Music and Art Festival held on a cow pasture at White Lake in Bethel, New York on Aug. 15, 1969. (AP Photo)
Young people abandon their trucks, cars and buses as some 200,000 persons try to reach the Woodstock Music and Art Festival on a leased cow pasture at White Lake in Bethel, New York Friday, Aug. 15, 1969. Cars were backed up for 10 miles. The festival closed the New York State Thruway, creating the nation's worst traffic jam. (AP Photo)
The landmark cultural event that was Woodstock began Aug. 15, 1969.
Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.