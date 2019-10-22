Tucson Team Hope Walk

What: Tucson Team Hope Walk hosted by the Arizona Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America

When: Saturday, Oct. 26. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk begins.

Where: Ramada 10 at Reid Park, 900 S.Randolph Way.

Cost: $20 per adult and $10 per child, ages 14 and under. Registration fee includes a shirt, snacks, drinks, raffle, program featuring educational information about Huntington’s, and children’s activities such as a cake walk and face painting.

To make a donation or to register online, visit http://tucne.ws/hdsa+ or call Evelynn Garcia at 520-312-0859.