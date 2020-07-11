Tucson charter, private schools receive millions in COVID-19 loans not available to school district

Tucson-area private and charter schools have collected millions in federal coronavirus relief loans not available to public district schools, despite the fact that a number of them also qualified for emergency stimulus funding.

The Paycheck Protection Program loans, meant to help small businesses avoid layoffs during the COVID-19 crisis, don’t have to be paid back as long as the funds are used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

However, charter schools don’t have the level of financial impact that many small businesses do because they continued to receive taxpayer funding throughout the crisis, says Dave Wells, research director with the non-partisan think tank Grand Canyon Institute.

“Since the schools were already held financially harmless, they weren’t really in a position where they expected they were going to lay off people anyway,” Wells said.

He said for this reason, it’s questionable that some of the charter schools applied for the loans, and the same goes for the private schools, many of which receive tuition scholarship dollars and other public subsidies.

The publicly released data only provides broad ranges for the loans of $150,000 and above.

The Star identified 29 private and charter schools or corporate headquarters in Tucson, which received between $11 million and $27 million collectively. Comparatively, Pima County's nine major school districts, which serve about 115,000 students, were awarded nearly $31 million in CARES Act stimulus funds.