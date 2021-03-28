Tucson Chinese Cultural Center to host meeting for Asian community

The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is bringing together Tucson’s Asian community to share any concerns they may have about hate crimes and their safety.

The center is hosting a roundtable meeting Tuesday evening, and the Tucson Police Department Street Crime Interdiction Unit will be available to answer questions.

The meeting was organized in response to a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes nationally since the start of the pandemic.

National group Stop AAPI Hate has reported almost 3,800 incidents of discrimination between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. Stop AAPI Hate is a reporting center that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.