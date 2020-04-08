Tucson church raises money to pay off medical debt of about 1,700 local households

As an Easter gift to the community, St. Philip’s in the Hills will help pay off a mountain of outstanding medical debt for Pima County residents.

The Episcopal church’s $35,000 gift will be leveraged to buy up and retire as much as $3.5 million in delinquent doctors’ bills with the help of an enterprising national charity called RIP Medical Debt.

The Rev. Robert Hendrickson, rector of the church at Campbell Avenue and River Road, said the nation is in the midst of a medical debt crisis, with about half of Americans unable to afford even a $500 emergency and about 60% of personal bankruptcies caused by health-care expenses.

“Everyone knows someone who has this situation,” he said. “It’s not debt because you made a bad decision. You didn’t go the casino and blow all your money. You got sick.”

Hendrickson said the church’s donation will be used to buy up all of the uncollected medical bills currently available for sale in Pima County, enough to erase the debt of approximately 1,700 households.

“All of it that’s available we’ve bought,” he said. “Our hope is that this becomes a catalyst for other churches to do the same thing in their counties.”

Hendrickson said none of this would be possible without RIP Medical Debt.

The New York-based nonprofit, founded in 2014, buys bundles of uncollected medical debts for pennies — sometimes fractions of pennies — on the dollar and then wipes them out. Debtors receive letters telling them their obligations have been forgiven.