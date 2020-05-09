Tucson churches, religious centers weigh benefits, risks of reopening during pandemic

As some businesses across the state reopened Friday and others prepare to do so Monday, religious centers and churches here continue to weigh the benefits and risks of welcoming back their followers.

Religious gatherings have been listed as a constitutionally protected essential activity in Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders regarding activity restriction during the coronavirus pandemic, but most religious organizations here agreed to temporarily close to avoid large gatherings that could help spread the disease.

However, one church in Tucson held services last weekend and more are doing so today.

At least 50 people attended communion at The Bridge Christian Church’s east campus, on Tanque Verde Road near Catalina Highway, after an 11 a.m. service last Sunday.

After communion, people refrained from shaking hands or hugging but some stood close to each other as they talked outside the church.

No one leaving the church on that day wore a mask.

The service was one of four the church hosted the first weekend of May. It was the first weekend of services on campus since mid-March, after six weeks of online service.

“It’s important to be here”

Kallisto Pischke, 19, and her mother Martha Pischke attended service at The Bridge last Sunday.

The Pischkes have been going to The Bridge for 16 years, since Kallisto was 3 years old, they said. They were glad to be back last Sunday after six weeks of tuning into online services.

“It was so needed, spiritually and mentally,” Martha Pischke said.