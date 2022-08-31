 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Circle K gas stations to offer discounted fuel Sept. 1

Customers fuel up at the Circle K gas station on the northwest corner of East Speedway Boulevard and North Park Avenue on Oct. 27, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Circle K gas stations in Tucson and across the U.S. will offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel purchased between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.

More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating in the "Circle K Fuel Day" sale throughout the country to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend, the company announced Wednesday.

Customers can find nearby Circle K stations using the store locator on the company's website.

RELATED: Find and compare Tucson gas prices

