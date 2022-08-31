Tucson Circle K gas stations to offer discounted fuel Sept. 1

Unlock fuel savings when you join us for Circle K Fuel Day! ⛽ ⛽ ⛽ Fill up with Circle K fuel on September 1 between 4-7 pm to save 40¢ per gallon! 🥳 #CircleK #CKFuelDay * Up to 40¢/gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable law. pic.twitter.com/7amdDzl5mf