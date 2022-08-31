Tucson Circle K gas stations to offer discounted fuel Sept. 1

Circle K gas stations in Tucson and across the U.S. will offer 40 cents off each gallon of fuel purchased between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating in the "Circle K Fuel Day" sale throughout the country to kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend, the company announced Wednesday.
Unlock fuel savings when you join us for Circle K Fuel Day! ⛽ ⛽ ⛽ Fill up with Circle K fuel on September 1 between 4-7 pm to save 40¢ per gallon! 🥳 #CircleK #CKFuelDay * Up to 40¢/gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable law. pic.twitter.com/7amdDzl5mf— Circle K Stores (@CircleKStores) August 31, 2022
Customers can find nearby Circle K stations using the store locator on the company's website.
