Tucson City Council approves $1.7B budget, denies requests to defund police

The Tucson City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a $1.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2021, allocating more than $166 million to the Tucson Police Department.

As people across the country continue to speak out against police brutality, Tucson residents have expressed concern over the amount of funding directed toward the Police Department. After the recent in-custody deaths of Carlos Ingram-Lopez and Damien Alvarado, some are calling for the defunding of the Police Department, arguing the money could instead be used for improving community resources, mental-health care and social work.

Ultimately, however, the council voted 6-1 to adopt the final budget and allocate nearly a third of the city’s general fund to the Police Department this fiscal year, which began July 1.

“I believe it’s a good thing for our community to be engaged with our budget, and based on that input and feedback, we have instituted in this year’s budget steps that move in the direction that we all want to see in terms of equity and investment in communities of color and low-income communities in our city,” said Mayor Regina Romero.