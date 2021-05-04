Tucson City Council approves $30 million in raises for employees

After further reviewing an implementation plan, City Manager Michael Ortega will return to the council with a recommendation for city employees’ new pay schedules that includes wage adjustments. How many employees’ salaries are below market rate is still unknown.

“I am proud of my colleagues on the council for looking at this discrepancy and this unfairness in terms of how we pay our employees, and hopefully take a step to correct that,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “It is going to be a historic investment in our employees, and it really is going to put us in a fair and competitive space.”

Considering how far employees’ salaries have fallen behind market rates, the city plans to build dollars into future budgets to keep wages up to speed with the local labor market.

City employees will have the opportunity to weigh in on the plan at a public meeting Friday, May 7. If any disputes occur, the plan can be amended and re-adopted at the next council meeting on May 18.

“Our thanks goes to mayor and council and City Manager Ortega for showing the employees they are valued by bringing their wages up to market-range,” said Linda Hatfield, the president of the Communication Workers of America Local 7000 labor union. “This type of wage adjustment is long overdue.”