Tucson City Council delays law allowing backyard casitas

Council members who opposed reconsideration floated the idea of letting the original ordinance go into effect and then introducing new rules down the line if issues cropped up. The problem with that approach is it can leave the city open to lawsuits under Proposition 207.

The 2006 law puts city officials on the hook for any money lost by homeowners as the result of new restrictions. If the city decreases the size limits after residents build casitas, Tucson could have to pay for the renovations or any decreases in property value.

“This is not about trying to stop ADUs. It’s simply saying let’s respect the areas that are going to be the most negatively impacted by the larger sizes and leave ourselves the room to expand upwards,” Kozachik said. “We can’t do it in the reverse later on when we’re subject to 207 challenges.”

Councilmembers Karin Uhlich and Lane Santa Cruz represented the two votes against reconsideration.

Uhlich said the experts who comprise the city’s planning commission already grappled with these issues and still voted unanimously to endorse the original ordinance. She said she felt “like we did the best that we could to serve this need city-wide.”