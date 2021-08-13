Tucson City Council mandates vaccines for employees

If an employee qualifies for exemption from the policy because of a disability or a sincerely held religious belief, they’re responsible for submitting an accommodation request to the city’s human resources department by Aug. 24.

The new measure comes as COVID-19 cases in Pima County more than quadrupled from the first week of July to the first week of August, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. The department has reported 1,741 cases in the county for the first week of August alone, while the county moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission this week.

Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 councilman, said the five-day suspension is "simply nibbling around the edges" of addressing the need for vaccinations, and that the ordinance should hold that city employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 25 or "forfeit their employment."

"We've acted decisively throughout this pandemic, and this ordinance as written I don't believe is that," he said. "We have children who cannot get vaccinations and they're filling hospitals right now; 97% of the deaths are from unvaccinated people, and the longer that we take to increase the vaccination rates, the more likely it's going to be that variants are going to develop."