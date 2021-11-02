Tucson City Council members, mayor in line for raises as Prop. 410 slightly ahead

By a razor-thin margin, Tucson's mayor and City Council members are likely to receive a raise, according to unofficial general election results released by the Tucson City Clerk’s office Tuesday night.

The results show 46.2% of voters approved Prop. 410, while nearly 45.9% voted no. About 8% of city voters didn't vote on the item.

Only 153 more votes were casted in favor of the proposition than against it. It was not known late Tuesday if there were any votes left to be counted in this race.

The ballot item would raise mayor and council salaries for the first time in two decades. The mayor’s pay would jump from $42,000 to $54,000 a year, and council member salaries would increase from $24,000 to $36,000 a year. Both would continue to rise with inflation after that.

The proposition is based on the recommendation of the Citizen’s Commission on Public Service and Compensation. Funding the raises costs about 15 cents per year for city residents.

