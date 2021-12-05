Tucson City Council moves to use 'gender neutral' language in legal documents, codes

City Council Council member Karin Uhlich.

There won’t be any significant costs to making the changes and it won’t involve overhauling the legislation all at once. It will instead be a gradual process where language is changed in policies that are already being adjusted for unrelated reasons, such as zoning updates.

“It’s not as if the city’s coming to a grinding halt to make these changes,” Councilmember Steve Kozachik said. “If it’s in front of you and you’re making changes to the other language anyway, then update this language.”

The process will work in two different ways depending on what type of city document is being amended.

Codes and policies will be the easiest to change because it only requires the council’s approval. Officials have already made some gender-neutral changes to those types of documents through run-of-the-mill updates to things like construction regulations.

Changing the Tucson City Charter, which lays out the makeup and function of governing bodies like the city council, is a far heavier lift that would require voter-approval of each adjustment.