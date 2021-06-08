Tucson City Council postpones vote on higher water rates for unincorporated residents

The Tucson City Council postponed making a decision Tuesday night on raising water rates for residents in unincorporated Pima County after holding a public hearing on the proposal.
Council members unanimously voted to begin the process at an April 6 meeting when they gave notice of their intention to hike rates for some Tucson Water customers.
After holding a public hearing Tuesday on differential water rates, council members voted unanimously to hold off on making a decision. The council will revisit differential rates and listen to more public comments at its next meeting on June 22.
Council members approved a motion to direct city staff to return to the next meeting with analyses of four of the proposed rate increase structures with their projected revenues, impact to water bills and a comparison of each option to differential rates charged by other water providers.
City staff will look into how the revenues could expand low-income services, enhance water resource management and improve infrastructure reliability.
The four proposed rate changes staff will analyze further include a flat 10% increase, a flat 40% increase or a flat 5% or 10% increase with a higher tiered-cost based on water usage.
City Council is set to meet with the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Friday to discuss differential rates. On April 6, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to oppose higher water rates for unincorporated Tucson Water customers.
The rate increase wouldn't affect Tucson Water customers in jurisdictions such as Oro Valley, Marana and South Tucson, but rather unincorporated county areas including the Catalina Foothills and Avra Valley.
The city says it takes more water, and more water infrastructure, to serve unincorporated areas. According to city staff, 29% of Tucson Water customers live in unincorporated Pima County and 36% of the utility’s pipelines serve these areas. They also say unincorporated residents use 43% more water than city customers.
To gauge public input on the issue, the city has hosted two town halls and put out a public survey that closes at midnight Tuesday.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,200 individuals responded to the survey and nearly 82% indicated they are “very opposed” to differential water rates. Of the respondents, 76% said they live in the “greater Tucson area” instead of within city limits.
The city’s Citizens’ Water Advisory Committee, or CWAC, a group established in 1977 to advise City Council on water resource planning for citizens in and outside city boundaries, also discussed the issue. Members recommended City Council hold off on making a decision until the fall.
CWAC said there’s not a clear purpose for the rate hikes and it has yet to be established what the extra funds would be used for.
Nicole Ludden
Arizona Daily Star