Tucson City Council postpones vote on higher water rates for unincorporated residents

The rate increase wouldn't affect Tucson Water customers in jurisdictions such as Oro Valley, Marana and South Tucson, but rather unincorporated county areas including the Catalina Foothills and Avra Valley.

The city says it takes more water, and more water infrastructure, to serve unincorporated areas. According to city staff, 29% of Tucson Water customers live in unincorporated Pima County and 36% of the utility’s pipelines serve these areas. They also say unincorporated residents use 43% more water than city customers.

To gauge public input on the issue, the city has hosted two town halls and put out a public survey that closes at midnight Tuesday.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2,200 individuals responded to the survey and nearly 82% indicated they are “very opposed” to differential water rates. Of the respondents, 76% said they live in the “greater Tucson area” instead of within city limits.

The city’s Citizens’ Water Advisory Committee, or CWAC, a group established in 1977 to advise City Council on water resource planning for citizens in and outside city boundaries, also discussed the issue. Members recommended City Council hold off on making a decision until the fall.

CWAC said there’s not a clear purpose for the rate hikes and it has yet to be established what the extra funds would be used for.

Nicole Ludden Arizona Daily Star