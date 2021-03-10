Tucson City Council reappoints judge despite commission's recommendation

Mayor Regina Romero said she was “very happy” to make the motion to approve Hale’s first appointment to city magistrate in 2011 and continues to support her position on the bench. The mayor seemed to question the validity of the commission's review process.

“I've never seen this type of campaign against an individual for city courts, and I would like to be able to review exactly what every step of the process was,” Romero said. “I think it was very unfortunate that there was such a blatant campaign against Judge Hale, but I still believe in her and in her voice, and I believe that she deserves to be reappointed to the bench.”