An annexation plan that included rezoning for development of a four-story hotel, a restaurant and town houses at the base of the Catalina Foothills has been rejected by the Tucson City Council.
The proposal called for the city to annex the land on North Campbell Avenue just north of East River Road and rezone it for the project.
Some 200 residents packed the council meeting Wednesday night to oppose the plan.
Councilman Steve Kozachik deemed the proposal dead on arrival at the start of the meeting.
"They've made it clear they won't go through with the deal if we don't approve their proposed development," Kozachik said. "I didn't bring my rubber stamp to the council meeting and was not prepared to advance an annexation that was dependent on our also approving their development plan. The process was a sham, and I wanted no part of it."
The council balked at the proposal and told the attorney for the developer, Keri Silvyn, that the plan needs more input from residents of the area.
The council rejected the proposal 6-to-1.
Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, the sole vote in favor of the proposal, said the vote Wednesday would merely be the first step in what would likely be a months-long process.
Rothschild said while many people in the audience were convinced that the development portion of the proposal was a done deal, city codes and regulations would affect the overall size and scope of the project.
Generally speaking, annexation and rezoning are considered separately by the city. Annexation usually encompasses areas in their current condition, though some agreements include the city making infrastructure improvements, like fixing roads or improving utility lines.
Many residents in the audience were upset about plans for a hotel that would be 60 feet tall.
The Foothills has a few tall buildings about the five stories sought for the proposed hotel. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort hotel is four stories tall and the Westin La Paloma Hotel is three stories tall.
The area surrounding the project site consists mostly of one- and two-story homes and apartments.
The annexation area would have encompassed St. Philip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church and a portion of vacant land north of the church, as well as properties across Campbell that are north of Joesler Village.