Tucson City Council selects Karin Uhlich to fill Ward 3 council seat

Prior to Monday’s vote, the City Clerk received five letters of interest from qualified candidates, two of whom withdrew their applications. Uhlich was up against Michael Crawford, a local trial attorney and former Ward 3 appointee, as well as Bonnie Poulos, a retired immunobiologist and prominent community activist.

“We’re really lucky to have all three of you apply,” said Councilmember Paul Cunningham. “I have the utmost respect for all three of you. The City of Tucson wins today no matter what.”

The person selected for the Ward 3 seat needed to be a resident of Tucson for the last three years and a resident of Ward 3 for the last year. The ward is made up of many neighborhoods on the city’s northwest side, such as Flowing Wells, Amphi, Campus Farm and Balboa Heights.

Uhlich moved out of Ward 3 during her last term but has since returned to the area after purchasing a house in spring 2019.

When asked about what challenges the city will face in the near future, Uhlich pointed to the transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the need for core city services and support for residents.

“How are we going to help communities heal that have been disproportionately impacted, including people of color, the elderly and their families? There’s the health impacts, but also our economy,” she said. “Tucson prides itself on that local, small business driver that is our economy and I don’t know how best to make sure that we help those businesses re-emerge and survive this next period, but it’s critical.”

