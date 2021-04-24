Tucson City Council to decide fate of Reid Park Zoo expansion

After conducting the largest citywide survey ever, Tucson's mayor and City Council are preparing to make a decision on the fate of the Reid Park Zoo expansion, which has been placed on hold over public criticism of the original plan.

The zoo was poised to begin construction on a 3½-acre expansion that would have included taking over Reid Park’s southern duck pond and Barnum Hill area, but outcry from the public caused city leaders to temporarily halt the project March 9.

The expansion will make room for a new “Pathway to Asia” exhibit the zoo said will help Malayan tiger conservation efforts and also will create a reptile house and aviary.

However, some residents were upset with the loss of open green space and a popular part of the park next to the zoo.

On May 4, the mayor and council members are scheduled to make a decision on the zoo expansion after analyzing information gathered during a 45-day public outreach mission.

The decision will come a week after City Manager Michael Ortega takes all the information gathered from key stakeholders and the public as well as legal counsel to make a recommendation to the city leaders. His recommendation is scheduled to be released Tuesday, April 27.