Tucson City Council votes to extend e-scooter pilot program by another six months

The report found that about 37,000 individuals took more than 173,000 rides in those five months.

While ridership peaked at roughly 55,000 rides in the second month of the program, that number dropped by about half to roughly 20,000 a month in December and January, months when temperatures dropped and many University of Arizona students were out of town on winter break.

Trips averaged less than one mile and about nine minutes, and the vast majority — nearly 80% — of rides took place in Ward 6, the area that includes parts of North Fourth Avenue and East University Boulevard, near nightlife adjacent to the university.

The rented scooters have received pushback in the past from several groups in that area, including the North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association and the Iron Horse Neighborhood and West University Neighborhood associations, who have reported unsafe and improper use of the scooters in their areas, including illegally parked scooters.

Councilman Steve Kozachik, who represents the area, voted against the motion, expressing skepticism that the money would be enough to fund large-scale infrastructure changes, and that the companies would be willing to expand the scooters into low-income areas.

“I am continuing to be 100% against this,” he said.

