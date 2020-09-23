Tucson City Council votes to renew Central Business District, holds off on expansion

Under the GPLET program, the City of Tucson takes ownership of a building and leases it back to the developer, who would pay an excise tax based on size and use instead of property tax based on value. In exchange, the development must improve the property value by at least 100%.

Since 2013, the city has approved 22 GPLET projects, which have increased property values by nearly 150%. Mostly located in Ward 1 and Ward 6, the projects include nine residential properties, nine retail or office properties, three hospitality properties and one industrial property.

While the Mayor and Council agreed that the central business district and GPLET projects have been essential to the city’s economic development and the revitalization of downtown following the 2008 Recession, they voted 5-1 to delay the expansion of the district and directed the City manager to launch a community engagement process to evaluate GPLET policies moving forward. The series of public meetings will also include equity assessments to determine how these project agreements are impacting the community.

“I don’t believe that all development is good or should have this incentive, nor should developers feel entitled to getting a GPLET. I do want the opportunity to dialogue with our barrios, our small businesses, and potential small, local developers on a vision for what a more just, democratic, sustainable future looks like,” said Council Member Lane Santa Cruz. “For me personally, being pro people, I feel like we need to be responsive to the historic disinvestment and direct incentives to the communities that have been traditionally left out.”

