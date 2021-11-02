 Skip to main content
Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres wins Ward 5 election
Councilman Richard Fimbres secured the lion’s share of votes cast in the Ward 5 city council election, securing his position for the next four years.

Fimbres is a Democrat who has served on the council for the past 12 years. He has held many public service jobs throughout his career, including a 32-year stint at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and an appointment as the Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The incumbent received 71% of the votes in the Ward 5 election. He had been running unopposed, but was recently challenged by write-in candidates Shelley Cross — a Republican — and Libertarian Adalberto Diaz.

Combined, the write-in challengers received about 6% of the vote.

Fimbres has focused on economic development during his tenure on the City Council. Policies championed by the councilman have produced thousands of new jobs in Tucson and created work opportunities for homeless people across the city.

Over the next four years, Fimbres said he plans to continue efforts to promote economic growth and provide support for residents who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

Fimbres will hold the seat until 2025, when the Ward 5 position will be up for grabs once again.

City Councilman Richard Fimbres was elected to another term.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers local government. Contact him at skmack@tucson.com.

