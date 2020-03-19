Tucson City Court closes to most, hearings are reset

Tucson City Court will be closed to most of the public starting Friday.

The court will remain open for people seeking injunctions or appearing for related hearings. Anyone else will not be allowed into the court unless the assigned judge approves their attendance, the court said in a news release Wednesday.

Exceptions to the city court closure will be made for legal counsel, court staff, law enforcement officers and interpreters, including in domestic violence and mental health courts.

Initial appearances will continue at the jail.

Documents can be filed online at tccweb@courts.az.gov or mailed to Tucson City Court, 103 E Alameda, Tucson, AZ 85701.

Payments can be made by phone, email or online through at 520-791-4216 or www.tucsonaz.gov/courts.

The Court Probation Unit, Corrective Solutions will be offering interviews by phone. To schedule call 520-837-3068 or email: www.csm@correctivesolutions.org.

Hearings are being reset to new times and notices are being mailed out. The court is receiving a lot of calls and asks that people either wait for the notice in the mail or check online to confirm the new date.

The new attendance policy will be in place until March 31 and may be extended, the court said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

