Tucson City Court sets up procedures for postponing court appearances

Tucson City Court is allowing people to postpone court appearances during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those who have an upcoming court date should contact their attorney or the court for updated information.
• Contact city attorneys at City Public Defender’s Office, (520) 791-4857;
• Contact contract or private attorneys directly. Find their phone number at https://www.azbar.org/
• If not represented by an attorney, contact Tucson City Court at 520-791-4216 or email: tccweb@courts.az.gov.
If you leave a message, make sure to include your name, date of birth, and docket number or citation number.
• If you are a victim or you need to contact the City Prosecutor’s Office, call (520) 791-4104.
• Further, the Prosecutor’s Office is currently not accepting cash payments and encourages payments to be made by electronic methods.