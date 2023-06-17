Gas prices continued to drop across Tucson and Arizona this week while remaining flat nationwide, as soft demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price fell about 14 cents in a week to $4.19 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the nationwide average stayed unchanged at $3.58 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price dropped nearly 15 cents in a week to $3.97 per gallon.

The Sierra Vista-Douglas area had the lowest average among markets surveyed by AAA, at $3.61 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average of $4.66 per gallon.

Gas prices in Arizona surged this spring due to supply issues even as the national average flattened, but pump prices in Tucson and across the state have declined faster than the nation in recent weeks.

Compared to a month ago, the state average gas price per gallon has dropped about 45 cents, while the national average is up a few cents.

Arizona saw the biggest drop in average gas prices among the states this week, though the state still has the sixth-highest average price behind California, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon and Nevada.