Tucson continues pause on vaccine mandate, considers other incentives

But as the Arizona School Boards Association challenges the law prohibiting vaccine mandates in court, the city hopes the outcome will give it the legal means to challenge Brnovich’s findings.

Ortega reported the city has 3,273 fully or partially vaccinated employees — nearly 83% of the workforce. About 684 employees remain unvaccinated, he said, with 518 submitting accommodation requests for medical or religious reasons.

But 166 employees have told the city they will not get vaccinated or have not filled out a vaccine attestation form. Those unvaccinated employees won’t face suspensions, for now, but will miss out on incentives for vaccinated employees while being subject to more stringent COVID mitigation policies.

“By pausing (enforcement of the vaccine mandate), we’re not saying we’re eliminating the notion of discipline ... what we’re pausing is the implementation of it while the litigation plays out,” Councilman Steve Kozachik said. “But the city manager is continuing to look into all these other options as things that we can implement, irrespective of the litigation.”

The City Council directed Ortega to look into implementing weekly testing for unvaccinated workers. The city manager also said he’s “exploring the mandatory use of masks” for unvaccinated employees on the job.