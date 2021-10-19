 Skip to main content
Tucson cops help collar roaming bull
top story

  • Updated

Tucson police and area ranchers help capture a A bull that got loose Tuesday in Rita Ranch.

 Tucson Police Department via Twitter

No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an elementary school.

The animal somehow got loose in Rita Ranch and police tweeted that the animal was spotted casually grazing on some scrub grass among the gravel along a home’s front lawn.

Police blocked off the street with their SUVS and ranchers in the area helped corral the bull before it was captured.

Police said ranchers were trying to help get the bull back to its rightful owner.

